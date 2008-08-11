A Discussion About the Escalating Conflict Between Georgia and Russia

Source: PBS's Charlie Rose

Despite President Bush's condemnation of Russia's continued attacks on Georgia, the international community has yet to form a united response to the crisis. Carnegie’s Robert Kagan and Stephen Sestanovich of the Council on Foreign Relations, interviewed together on PBS’s Charlie Rose, agree that the United States and Europe must form a common strategy to influence Russia’s actions regarding Georgia.

Calling for “very serious transatlantic unity,” Kagan emphasizes that Western powers must make it clear that Russia will pay a high price for its actions through political and economic sanctions. He suggests reconsidering Russia’s position with regards to international institutions, including possible suspension of the NATO-Russia relationship, while recommending that Georgia and Ukraine be privileged with accelerated NATO membership. Looking ahead, both experts agree that the next U.S. president will have to send a clear message that the U.S. condemns any Russian attempts to re-establish hegemony in Georgia.

