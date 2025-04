Source: Salon

Although a ceasefire has been called by Russia and Georgia, the crisis is far from over. Michael McFaul argues that the U.S. could have prevented the conflict had it proactively sought out a solution for Abkhazia and South Ossetia months or years before. In addition, the U.S. should have strengthened its diplomatic relationship with Russia rather than allowing it to deteriorate.

