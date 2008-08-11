Russia May Be Trying to Flex Muscles

Source: NPR's All Things Considered

Calling Russia’s military advancement into Georgia an event no less significant than the fall of the Berlin Wall, Robert Kagan draws an analogy between Russia’s actions and those of 19th century superpowers who used military power to gain resources and power on the international stage. He suggests that Russia may be using military aggression in Georgia as a way to regain the international standing it held during the Cold War.

Kagan urges the U.S. and other Western powers to make explicit their disapproval of Russian actions. He recommends threats of sanctions, including expelling Russia from international organizations and partnerships. A strong stance is needed not only to halt current conflict in Georgia, but also to demonstrate to Russia that it cannot act with impunity in any of the former Soviet states.

