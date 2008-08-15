in the media

Russian Aggression

With reports that Russian troops remain in Georgia, the West continues its diplomatic push to resolve the conflict. Yet the U.S. and its allies have limited leverage with which to influence Russian policy.

by Michael McFaul
published by
CNN's Lou Dobbs Tonight
 on August 15, 2008

Source: CNN's Lou Dobbs Tonight

With reports that Russian troops remain in Georgia, the West continues its diplomatic push to resolve the conflict. In an interview with CNN’s Lou Dobbs, Michael McFaul acknowledges that the West does not have enough leverage over Russia to influence its actions. He explains that the U.S. could have helped prevent the crisis in the first place if it had dealt with the, 'frozen conflicts' in South Ossetia and Abkhazia earlier: “We needed a negotiated settlement and we needed real international peacekeepers.”

He reiterates that now the primary U.S.  goal should be to "get the Russian troops back to their pre-invasion places.”

Click here to watch

Foreign PolicyNorth AmericaUnited StatesCaucasusRussiaGeorgia
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.