in the media
Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

To be Free from America

The Russia-Georgia conflict is a watershed for a new era in geopolitics. As America scrambles to react to the crisis, Russia will continue to challenge Western influence in the former Soviet space. In turn, both will turn to Europe, and Europe’s ability to defend its own interests will be the most severe test yet for the Union. All the while, China, Iran and others watch with keen interest.

by Dmitri Trenin
published by
Newsweek
 on August 25, 2008

Source: Newsweek

The Russia-Georgia conflict is a watershed for a new era in geopolitics. The crisis has spawned a series of new responses which will affect the international order for years to come. As America scrambles to react to the crisis, Russia will continue to challenge Western influence in the former Soviet space and U.S. dominance in the world order. In Newsweek, Dmitri Trenin identifies the heavily Russian populated Ukrainian region, Crimea, as a future key battleground. Additionally, the conflicts in Abkhazia and South Ossetia will also likely not be resolved quickly and thus will too pose a challenge in the near future.

In turn, both nations will turn to Europe, and Europe’s ability to define and defend its interests and principles will be the most severe test yet for the Union. All the while, China, Iran and others watch with keen interest.

Click to read the article here

Foreign PolicyNorth AmericaUnited StatesCaucasusRussiaUkraineWestern Europe
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.