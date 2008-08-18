in the media

U.S.-Poland Missile Deal Irks Russia

In the midst of the Russia-Georgia conflict, Poland has agreed to host part of a U.S. missile defense system. For Russia, this move indicated that the missiles were aimed against Russia rather than Iran as the U.S. has been alleging. This agreement may lead to further deterioration of U.S.-Russia relations, as well as, cause challenges for the Poland-Russia relationship.

by Michael McFaul
published by
NPR's All Things Considered
 on August 18, 2008

In the midst of the Russia-Georgia conflict, Poland has agreed to host part of a U.S. missile defense system. While both Poland and the U.S. deny that this deal is a reaction to Russia’s role in the Russia-Georgia conflict, Russian officials and international experts disagree. In an interview with NPR's All Things Considered, Michael McFaul states that, “It’s a direct response to Russian aggression.”

This agreement may lead to further deterioration of U.S.-Russia relations, as well as, cause challenges for the Poland-Russia relationship. 

