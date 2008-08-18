U.S.-Poland Missile Deal Irks Russia

Source: NPR's All Things Considered

In the midst of the Russia-Georgia conflict, Poland has agreed to host part of a U.S. missile defense system. While both Poland and the U.S. deny that this deal is a reaction to Russia’s role in the Russia-Georgia conflict, Russian officials and international experts disagree. In an interview with NPR's All Things Considered, Michael McFaul states that, “It’s a direct response to Russian aggression.”

This agreement may lead to further deterioration of U.S.-Russia relations, as well as, cause challenges for the Poland-Russia relationship.

