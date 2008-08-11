in the media

Why Georgia-Russia Conflict Is Significant For U.S.

Russia’s use of force against Georgia – a close ally of the U.S. in a strategic region for oil and gas transport – is the first time since the fall of the Berlin Wall that Russian forces have violated another country’s sovereignty and international law. A resurgent Russia is testing the will of the international community to hold it responsible for its actions.

by Michael McFaul
published by
NPR's Day to Day
 on August 11, 2008

The Russia-Georgia conflict is important to the U.S. beyond the strategic implications of destabilizing a region with important oil and gas pipelines. The more crucial issue for the U.S. is whether it and the international community will allow the violation of international law and the use of force by “big countries against little ones” to go unpunished.

Michael McFaul explains that the conflict between Russia and the West has been brewing for years, and is a manifestation of Prime Minister Putin’s insistence on repelling Western influence in the region; especially the expansion of NATO, which Georgia aims to join.

