Playing Russian Roulette in Kiev

Source: Newsweek

The recent collapse of the ruling coalition in Ukraine reveals a vast schism in the country’s views towards Russia. While this difference has long existed, Dmitri Trenin writes in Newsweek that the trouble in the Caucasus may this time create a political earthquake with enormous consequences.

At the time of the Georgian crisis, a poll showed that 51 percent of the population of Ukraine's western regions sided with Tbilisi, while 56 percent in the east backed Moscow. In the governing bodies, this split has been echoed by President Yushchenko who strongly reproved Russia for its hostilities in Georgia, and Prime Minister Tymoshenko who failed to condemn Russia’s actions in the current conflict.

Should Ukraine act against Russia, a clash between the two nations might very well occur. This would be disastrous. Thus, leaders in America, Europe, Russia, and Ukraine need to agree on ways of keeping Ukraine united and at peace.

Click here to read the article.