Source: Washington Journal

Carnegie's Michele Dunne discusses the political and economic implications of U.S. Secretary Rice's trip to Libya on C-Span's Washington Journal. In what Dunne describes as "something of a victory lap" for Secretary Rice, she describes the visit as a culmination of years of improvement in U.S.-Libyan relations, which has seen Libya end its imvolvement in terrorism, compensate the families of victims of Libyan terorrism and give up its nuclear weapons.

Click here to view the broadcast.