Precedent-Setting Edition

The presidential transition has raised a variety of questions regarding the future of U.S. foreign policy. In an Bloggingheads debate with Robert Wright of the New America Foundation, Robert Kagan expressed his views and reaffirmed his belief that the power of nations—rather than international legal principles—must still play the defining role in shaping international relations.

Kagan highlighted his pragmatic viewpoint and praised Hillary Clinton, the presumptive nominee for Secretary of State, for her similar pragmatism. Debating the role of the United Nations Security Council and other international decision-making frameworks, Kagan maintained that nations tend to pursue their national interest, as the Russian example has shown. The U.S., therefore, must be realistic in its expectations for international cooperation as the president-elect begins to define his foreign policy goals.

