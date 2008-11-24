Strengthening the Non-proliferation Regime

Source: 7th ROK-UN Joint Conference on Disarmament

Given a volatile geopolitical environment and the frustration of most non-nuclear-weapon states regarding the lack of progress in disarmament by the five original nuclear-weapon states, any attempt to amend the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement (CSA), or the Model Additional Protocol (AP) would be doomed to fail and could prove counterproductive. In this paper presented at the 7th Republic of Korea-United Nations Joint Conference on Disarmament and Nonproliferation Issues, Dr. Goldschmidt recommends a number of pragmatic steps which he argues the IAEA and the UN should take to strengthen the effectiveness of the nonproliferation regime.