Don't Expect A Change in Foreign Policy

Source: The New Republic

Despite his campaign promises, Obama’s initial foreign policy might not differ dramatically from Bush’s policies of the last two years. After failures during his first six years in office, Bush has struck a more diplomatic tone in recent years. He has, to name a few examples, sent an envoy to a meeting with Iranian officials, taken North Korea off the terrorist list, and negotiated a Status of Forces agreement that sets a timetable for withdrawal from Iraq.

Obama appears likely to continue on this path of gradually increasing diplomacy, particularly in light of the fact that he has tapped Bush veterans Robert Gates and James Jones for his national security team. While these appointments do indeed represent some departure from Obama’s campaign rhetoric, they will bring important continuity to U.S. foreign policy, which will turn out to be good for the country as a whole.

