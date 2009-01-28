Iraq Prepares for Upcoming Provincial Elections

Source: The Takeaway

Fifteen million Iraqis are expected to turn out to vote in the January 31st provincial elections. The Takeaway talks to Andrew North, Baghdad Correspondent for the BBC, and Carnegie's Marina Ottaway, to draw a road map of the upcoming elections.

Ottaway cautions that the election will not change anything drastically in a political system where power is concentrated with the central government. While the distribution of power between the Shiite and Sunni will not change, there is the possibility that elections may redistribute power among Shiite and Sunni organizations: There is an evolving breakdown in the Shiite coalition, and many of the Sunni parties in power may not fair well, offering the best prospect for change before the national elections at the end of the year.