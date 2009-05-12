Don't Wait For the United States

Source: CTBTO Spectrum

Don't Wait For the United StatesAfter Republicans halted the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) in 1999, the Bush administration treated it as a four letter word not to be uttered in its bilateral talks with both nuclear and non-nuclear weapon States. The time has come to put the CTBT back on the agenda of other nations and not just the United States.

CTBT proponents are encouraged by the Obama administration's declaration that it will seek ratification and then mount a full diplomatic effort to get hold-out States to do the same. This change in U.S. policy is welcome, but to assume that action by the Obama administration alone will guarantee the CTBT’s entry into force is a mistake. Both nuclear and non-nuclear weapon States as well as civil society must act now if Obama’s leadership is not to go to waste. Their efforts can increase the prospects of U.S. ratification and pressure CTBT laggards.

Read the full article in the CTBTO Spectrum.