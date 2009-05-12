in the media

Don't Wait For the United States

The Obama administration's push for securing ratification of the CTBT is a welcome change in US policy, but will not guarantee the CTBT's entry into force. Both nuclear and non-nuclear-weapon states as well as civil society must contribute to efforts to seek US ratification of the CTBT and pressure hold-out states to do the same.

by Deepti Choubey
published by
CTBTO Spectrum
 on May 12, 2009

Don't Wait For the United StatesAfter Republicans halted the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) in 1999, the Bush administration treated it as a four letter word not to be uttered in its bilateral talks with both nuclear and non-nuclear weapon States. The time has come to put the CTBT back on the agenda of other nations and not just the United States.

CTBT proponents are encouraged by the Obama administration's declaration that it will seek ratification and then mount a full diplomatic effort to get hold-out States to do the same. This change in U.S. policy is welcome, but to assume that action by the Obama administration alone will guarantee the CTBT’s entry into force is a mistake. Both nuclear and non-nuclear weapon States as well as civil society must act now if Obama’s leadership is not to go to waste. Their efforts can increase the prospects of U.S. ratification and pressure CTBT laggards.

Nuclear PolicyNorth AmericaUnited States
