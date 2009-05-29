in the media
Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

Rethinking Russia, May, 29, 2009

Despite President Obama’s upcoming participation in the Russia-U.S. summit in St. Petersburg, much of the American foreign policy community remains at odds over U.S. policy towards Moscow.

by Dmitri TreninDan RatherStephen Cohen, and Ariel Cohen
HDNet's Dan Rather Reports
 on May 29, 2009

Dmitri Trenin offered his take on the new ‘reset’ policy of the American government: “I think that the reset that people are talking about was not the reset of U.S. policy toward Russia. It was the reset of U.S. foreign policy, full stop. That’s what changed.”
