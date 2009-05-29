Rethinking Russia, May, 29, 2009

Source: HDNet's Dan Rather Reports

Despite President Obama’s upcoming participation in the Russia-U.S. summit in St. Petersburg, much of the American foreign policy community continue to disagree on the extent and manner of cooperation that the U.S. should pursue towards Russia.

Dmitri Trenin offered his take on the new ‘reset’ policy of the American government: “I think that the reset that people are talking about was not the reset of U.S. policy toward Russia. It was the reset of U.S. foreign policy, full stop. That’s what changed.”