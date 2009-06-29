Source: Getty
Natural Allies? U.S.-Indian Relations in the Obama Era

In an event hosted by the American Enterprise Institute, presented in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry, Carnegie's George Perkovich discusses the priorities for U.S.-Indian Defense and Security Cooperation.

by George Perkovich
published by
American Enterprise Institute
 on June 29, 2009

In an event hosted by the American Enterprise Institute, presented in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry, Carnegie's George Perkovich discusses the priorities for U.S.-Indian Defense and Security Cooperation. The AEI event featured a conversation with Indian ambassador Meera Shankar and a keynote address by Robert Blake, assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asian affairs.

