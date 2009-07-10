President Obama's "Honeymoon" Phase Over?

Source: CBS's Washington Unplugged

After enjoying months of good press coverage in the U.S. and around the world, President Obama’s honeymoon finally came to an end in July of 2009. Speaking with Bob Schieffer on CBS News’s Washington Unplugged, David Rothkopf explained that the press is starting to scrutinize Obama more closely, now that the administration is starting to get down to the “nuts and bolts” of how to address difficult policy challenges that cannot be solved by presidential charisma alone.

According to Rothkopf, the end of the honeymoon is not a sign of any real problems for the administration; this is typical of the media’s relationship with a new president. In fact, the public may be better off now that Obama's long honeymoon is over. “You start being president with all of the responsibilities on day one,” Rothkopf says, “so this idea of a honeymoon is not really optimal from the perspective of the American people. The scrutiny needs to start on day one.”