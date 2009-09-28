Iran Tests Advanced Missiles

Source: Southern California Public Radio

Iran has test-fired two mid-range missiles that can reach Israel and southeastern Europe just days before international negotiations over its nuclear program take place on October 1. While Iran continues to move forward with its missile capabilities, Deepti Choubey says that it is important to focus on the key issue -- last week’s disclosure of Iran’s second centrifuge facility near the city of Qom:

"The Iranians are actually in violation of their agreements with the IAEA which were agreed to in February of 2003 and as much as they are trying to say that they are not and trying to deflect the conversation, this is really the point that I think all states need to come back to in order to get the Iranians to the negotiating table and act seriously."