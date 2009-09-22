The G20 Must Lead

G20 leaders will discuss how best to sustain the global recovery when they meet in Pittsburgh this week. In a new video Q&A, Uri Dadush previews the G20 summit and says, “The biggest error policy makers could make is to withdraw stimulus measures too early.”

Dadush addresses the following questions:

Is the global economy really recovering from the crisis?

What are the major issues on the table at the G20 summit?

How will the simmering trade dispute between China and the United States influence the talks?

Does the G20 summit signify a further shift in influence away from the G8?

The G8 does not represent the world’s key players and the G20 summit represents the inevitable shift away from it, asserts Dadush. “The economic weight of China, India, Brazil, and other developing economies is such that they must be included as full participants in deliberations of international economic strategy.”

