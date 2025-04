Source: Agenda with Steve Paikin

The international community has few good choices available to them, in the face of Iran’s nuclear program. The disclosure of Iran’s enrichment facility at Qom has changed the global context. The international community could press Iran harder to negotiate and provide the incentive for Russia and China, both veto-wielding members of the UN Security Council, to ensure that Iran does not continue to flaunt legally binding resolutions against its nuclear program. Deepti Choubey says:

“What we should be focusing on are face-saving measures that can be taken where there will be an accommodation on both sides. And the proposal about the [Tehran] research reactor and taking the low enriched uranium out to a third party state like Russia and France could be the basis of a long-term solution.”