Winning the Nobel Peace Prize

Source: The Brian Lehrer Show

Last week’s surprise announcement that President Obama had been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize has put enormous pressure on him. The prize, according to Henri Barkey, is a “poisoned chalice” given to Obama through a “calculated choice” by the Nobel committee. With all of the problems that Obama is facing domestically and abroad, Barkey suggests that the committee is trying to push Obama to come through on his campaign promises.

Obama’s forthcoming acceptance speech will be very important. Barkey suggests that Obama announce that he will undertake two specific projects, one concrete and the other symbolic. The first would be to announce the decommissioning of a specific number of nuclear weapons with an agreed upon deal between the US and the Russians. Second, he should announce that immediately following the speech he will fly to Jerusalem to work to bring the Israelis and Palestinians together. Barkey concludes that Obama “shouldn’t try to solve all the world’s problem," but that “he needs to capitalize” on the award in his speech.