China and the “AfPak” Issue

Source: China Leadership Monitor

China and the “AfPak” IssueIn gauging the prospects for U.S. strategy toward Afghanistan and Pakistan, it is important to understand the interests and motives, specific policies, actual and potential influence, and possible future orientation and behavior of the Chinese leadership with regard to each of the above areas, as well as possible lines of internal debate. This essay offers an analysis of these factors and concludes with some speculations on whether and how China’s stance toward the AfPak issue might be modified to lend greater support to the Obama strategy.