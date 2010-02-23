in the media

China and the “AfPak” Issue

In gauging the prospects for U.S. strategy toward Afghanistan and Pakistan, it is important to understand and take into account China’s deep-rooted strategic interests in the region.

by Michael D. Swaine
published by
China Leadership Monitor
 on February 23, 2010

Source: China Leadership Monitor

China and the “AfPak” IssueIn gauging the prospects for U.S. strategy toward Afghanistan and Pakistan, it is important to understand the interests and motives, specific policies, actual and potential influence, and possible future orientation and behavior of the Chinese leadership with regard to each of the above areas, as well as possible lines of internal debate. This essay offers an analysis of these factors and concludes with some speculations on whether and how China’s stance toward the AfPak issue might be modified to lend greater support to the Obama strategy.

SecurityMilitaryForeign PolicySouth AsiaAfghanistanPakistanEast AsiaChina
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.