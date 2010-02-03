in the media
Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

McDonald's Marks 20 Years in Russia

In 1990, when the Russian economy was falling apart and Russia was suffering from acute food shortages, the first McDonald's opened in Moscow, offering a new experience of food service.

by Maria Lipman
published by
PRI's The World
 on February 3, 2010

Source: PRI's The World

Twenty years ago, when the Soviet economy was practically falling apart and Russia was suffering acute food shortages, the first McDonald's opened in Moscow and offered not only a new kind of food, but also an unfamiliar and welcoming customer service.

Discussing the difficult times in 1990, Masha Lipman remembers: "People were basically hunting for food. If you were walking down the street and saw a line, you would stop, and forget about other doings to get at least something. Even things as basic as milk."

