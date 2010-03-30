A Discussion on Turkey’s Foreign Policy

Source: Council on Foreign Relations

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, Turkey has initiated an aggressive and ambitious foreign policy in the Middle East. Henri Barkey notes, “The AK party has long felt that Turkey has been punching below its weight in region. They see Turkey has a central power in the region that can handle many problems.”

Turkey’s engagement with the Iranian and Syrian regimes is anathema to the West, particularly the United States. Nonetheless, Barkey argues “Turkey is not moving away from the West. Its membership in NATO and EU candidacy will ensure that.” As Turkey continues to balance its assertive, inclusive foreign policy with its efforts to maintain preexisting Western alliances, Barkey explained, it will play an increasingly important role in the Middle East.