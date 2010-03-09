Sanctions Against Iran?

Source: Russia Today

On March 1, 2010, Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said that Moscow could back a fourth sanctions resolutions at the UN Security Council against Iran's nuclear program. Deepti Choubey argues that the current discussion regarding these sanctions is part of a longer strategy by the UN Security Council to try to engage Iran:

"The purpose of sanctions is to raise the price for the Iranians of continuing down their current path...Iran is a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, and that treaty is a legal commitment by the Iranians not to develop nuclear weapons. One thing to really remember is that that treaty does not give Iran the right to the peaceful uses of nuclear energy—it simply acknowledges it."