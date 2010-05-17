Gaza: Finding Opportunities in the Current Crisis

Under the control of Hamas and hemmed in by Israeli containment policies, the Gaza Strip continues to pose multiple challenges for humanitarian and reconstruction efforts as well as for broader U.S. strategic interests in the region. The Gaza crisis has contributed to internal political rivalries among Palestinian factions and complicated Cairo’s efforts to advance Palestinian reconciliation talks. Does the U.S. administration’s current push for restarting negotiations require a united Palestinian partner? How can U.S. investments in Gaza be leveraged to secure progress on the ground while addressing U.S. security interests in the region? Does the path to peace go through Gaza or require a diplomatic detour?