Change Course Now

Source: The New York Times

Change Course NowThe departure of General McChrystal and arrival of General Petraeus is a golden opportunity to abandon a failing strategy. It’s clear that the strategy for the war is not working.

The coalition’s mounting casualties only increases pressure on the United States and its allies to withdraw quickly.

Progress in Marja is elusive and gains are unlikely to materialize for several years, after the United States is scheduled to begin the draw down of its forces. For Kandahar, the coalition wisely abandoned plans for a major military offensive that were doomed to be a disaster. But with low levels of support for the local government and high levels of corruption, there is virtually no chance for success in the area.

Given the reality on the ground, there is little hope for reversing the situation in Afghanistan over the next 12 to 18 months. The Taliban continue to gain strength and it is unrealistic to try to weaken them before beginning negotiations.

The new U.S. leadership has a chance to design and carry out a more realistic approach. General Petraeus should scale down the current offensive and limit the coalition’s mounting casualties — these casualties only put more pressure on the United States and its allies to withdraw quickly.

Negotiations with the Taliban should begin this winter after the coalition offers a cease fire. As the negotiations move ahead, the United States needs to assume a leadership position as the current Afghan government cannot be trusted to defend the interests of the international community.

The time to rethink U.S. strategy is now and McChrystal’s departure provides an unexpected opportunity to change course.