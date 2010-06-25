REQUIRED IMAGE

Turkey's Changing Role in the World

As Turkey increases its regional and global influence, its internal political challenges may limit Ankara’s ability to achieve its global ambitions even as its new foreign policy focus could affect Turkey’s relations with the United States and the European Union.

by Henri J. Barkey and Kemal Kirişci
Published on June 25, 2010

What are the implications of Turkey’s ambitions to increase its regional and global influence? In particular, what is the impact on U.S.-Turkey relations? How have Turkey’s long-term interest vis-à-vis the European Union changed now that it appears to be ‘cozying up’ with the Arab world and Iran? How might Turkey’s internal political challenges impact its global ambitions? Henri Barkey and Kemal Kirişci discuss how Turkey's changing foreign policy might affect its relations with the West.

