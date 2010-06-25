Turkey's Changing Role in the World

What are the implications of Turkey’s ambitions to increase its regional and global influence? In particular, what is the impact on U.S.-Turkey relations? How have Turkey’s long-term interest vis-à-vis the European Union changed now that it appears to be ‘cozying up’ with the Arab world and Iran? How might Turkey’s internal political challenges impact its global ambitions? Henri Barkey and Kemal Kirişci discuss how Turkey's changing foreign policy might affect its relations with the West.