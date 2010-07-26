The Effect on Public Opinion

Source: The New York Times

The Effect on Public OpinionWhile the disclosure of thousands of classified military documents reveals a darker picture of the war in Afghanistan, it’s not as important as many people believe. The allegations that Pakistan’s spy agency is aiding the insurgency, for example, comes mostly from secondary sources and is not particularly convincing — certainly not a smoking gun.

Still, the general public now has a better understanding of the day-to-day conflict that is playing out across Afghanistan. What’s clear is that the level of improvisation and — to be frank — disorganization is striking. U.S. troops have never been completely comfortable with this war, and the learning curve has not been as impressive as hoped.

The debate in Washington has focused on counterinsurgency and the big picture, but these documents show that complex policies are not going to work because no one knows how to implement them on the ground. It’s also clear that the Taliban are much more aggressive and well organized than the coalition was prepared to recognize.

The incidents detailed in the documents could put further pressure on the coalition. Accusations of war crimes are possible. And public opinion in the United States and Europe will be more opposed to the war. The leak reveals what war is — a confused and dirty exercise where goals can be quickly lost in the confusion of an actual fight.