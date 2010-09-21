U.S. Policy Toward Egypt—A Primer on the Upcoming Elections

Egypt is nearing a critical turning point. Parliamentary elections later this year and an imminent presidential succession will play an enormous role in determining whether one of the Arab world’s most important states and one of America's most crucial allies undergoes long overdue political, economic, and social reforms.



The Working Group on Egypt, a nonpartisan group of experts from Washington’s leading think tanks and advocacy organizations, attended a closed-door staff briefing hosted by the office of Sen. Jeanne Shaheen. Michele Dunne of the Carnegie Endowment and Robert Kagan of the Brookings Institution addressed the current state of play in Egypt, how the coming elections will impact the U.S.-Egyptian relationship, and outlined the policy options available to members of Congress.