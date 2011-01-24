in the media
Terror at Domodedovo

The Russian government must do more to close the security loopholes that enabled the recent bombing of Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport.

by Dmitri Trenin
published by
The National Interest
 on January 24, 2011

Source: The National Interest

Terror at DomodedovoWe have been here before. Since the early 1990s, Moscow has been rocked by a number of terrorist attacks. In 1999, some 300 people died in a series of apartment house bombings which terrified the capital. Only last March, two women from the North Caucasus set off bombs in the Moscow metro, one of them at Lubyanka station, right under the headquarters of the FSB, Russia’s security service. Forty-three people died then.

The Domodedovo Airport bombing is the latest act of violence, probably coming from the same source – small, tightly knit terrorist cells operating from the North Caucasus which, almost a decade since the end of the Chechen War, is increasingly restless. Analysts talk about a civil war in the area, and sometimes refer to the region as Russia’s “inner abroad.” ...

SecurityCaucasusRussia
