Egypt's Regime `Sacrificed' Mubarak

Source: Bloomberg TV

President Mubarak’s resignation was likely brought about by the leadership of the Egyptian military, explained Marina Ottaway on Bloomberg TV's Bottom Line. Ottaway noted that, essentially, “the regime sacrificed the president to maintain the status quo.” While it is not entirely clear who is in power or what newly appointed vice president’s role is, Ottaway explained that it is highly likely that most of the power rests in the hands of the military.

Ottaway described the problems that led to the uprising in Egypt as chronic. The Egyptian people had been chafing at their country's lack of freedom and democracy and poor economic conditions for decades. However, Ottaway said, it is difficult to predict when unrest will percolate to the surface and catalyze a revolution. Accordingly, it will be difficult to determine whether or not further demonstrations will lead to similar changes occur throughout the Arab world. Ottaway concluded that, in the eyes of his nation and the region, “Mubarak’s legacy will be very poor," since under his leadership, the country stagnated economically and Egypt lost its traditional role as regional leader.