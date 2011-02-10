in the media

Mubarak 'Misjudges' Mood of Egyptians

President Mubarak’s speech on February 10 disappointed Egyptian protesters and was out of touch with the situation facing Egypt.

by Marina Ottaway
published by
Bloomberg TV
 on February 10, 2011

Source: Bloomberg TV

Egyptian President Mubarak’s speech on February 10 has led many to question whether or not he truly understands the situation in Egypt, said Marina Ottaway on Bloomberg TV’s Street Smart.  The protesters expected to hear a resignation speech from Mubarak. Instead, Ottaway said, Mubarak gave a defiant speech which reiterated many of the “concessions” he had already made. The speech “has raised anger to a fever pitch,” Ottaway said, predicting that it would be followed by the “largest demonstrations in Egypt that we have ever seen.”

Political ReformNorth AfricaEgypt
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.