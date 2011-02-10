Mubarak 'Misjudges' Mood of Egyptians

Source: Bloomberg TV

Egyptian President Mubarak’s speech on February 10 has led many to question whether or not he truly understands the situation in Egypt, said Marina Ottaway on Bloomberg TV’s Street Smart. The protesters expected to hear a resignation speech from Mubarak. Instead, Ottaway said, Mubarak gave a defiant speech which reiterated many of the “concessions” he had already made. The speech “has raised anger to a fever pitch,” Ottaway said, predicting that it would be followed by the “largest demonstrations in Egypt that we have ever seen.”