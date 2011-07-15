Carmageddon and Global Congestion

Source: NPR's To the Point

Speaking on NPR's To the Point, Carnegie's Deborah Gordon explained that while the recent freeway closure in Los Angeles, popularly dubbed "carmageddon," received a great deal of media attention, the long-term challenge of automobile proliferation globally presents a far more daunting and recurring challenge. With two billion cars expected by 2020, it is incumbent upon policymakers to find innovative ways to avoid a future dominated by gridlock, pollution, and inaccessibility.