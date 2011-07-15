in the media

Carmageddon and Global Congestion

As the recent freeway closure in Los Angeles draws attention to America's reliance on the automobile, it should also prompt policymakers to consider the long-term challenge of global automobile proliferation.

by Deborah Gordon
NPR's To the Point
 on July 15, 2011

Speaking on NPR's To the Point, Carnegie's Deborah Gordon explained that while the recent freeway closure in Los Angeles, popularly dubbed "carmageddon," received a great deal of media attention, the long-term challenge of automobile proliferation globally presents a far more daunting and recurring challenge.  With two billion cars expected by 2020, it is incumbent upon policymakers to find innovative ways to avoid a future dominated by gridlock, pollution, and inaccessibility.

