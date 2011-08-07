Japan's 66th Anniversary of Nuclear Bombs

Source: CNTV

Speaking on CNTV, Carnegie's Lora Saalman explained that the main consequence of Japan's Fukushima nuclear accident in early March 2011 will be an economic one. She noted that since the incident, there has been a conflation between nuclear disarmament, nuclear weapons, and nuclear energy programs. And while some nuclear power programs can be diverted into nuclear weapons programs, as is the case in India and North Korea, the largest impact of the Fukushima nuclear disaster is going to be an economic one for Japan and the nuclear industry as a whole. Saalman argued that Japan's nuclear crisis is unlikely to result in a strengthened push for nuclear disarmament.