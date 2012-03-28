in the media

Power, Inc.: The Epic Rivalry Between Big Business and Government

The balance between governments and corporations has been shifting over the last few hundred years in favor of corporate power. If Washington wishes to fix this balance, it may need to reform its elections and regulations.

by David Rothkopf
published by
Daily Ticker
 on March 28, 2012

Source: Daily Ticker

Speaking on The Daily Ticker, Carnegie's David Rothkopf explained that over the last several hundred years, corporations have gained more power and influence relative to sovereign governments. Some relatively small companies now have more financial power—and political influence—than most countries around the world. He argued that the biggest challenge of our time is making sure that the pendulum swings back towards government power through campaign finance reform and smart regulations.

EconomyTradeNorth AmericaUnited States
