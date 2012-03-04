Russia Elections

Source: Sky News

Speaking with Sky News, Carnegie Moscow Center’s Maria Lipman noted that while fraud was less prevalent in the March 4 presidential election, abuses still occurred. One particular tactic that seemed on the rise was the abuse of absentee ballots, she added. Lipman stated that there were a larger number of observers for this election, all doing their best to prevent fraudulent activity, but she warned that not all precincts in Russia are manned, allowing for abuse facilitated by unhelpful election officials.

