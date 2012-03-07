The Power Shift From Public to Corporate

Source: CBS This Morning

Speaking on CBS This Morning, Carnegie's David Rothkopf explained that over the last several hundred years, corporations have gained more power and influence relative to sovereign governments. The financial crisis serves as a perfect example, he said; before, during, and after the crisis, corporations set the terms of the government's policy. While governments do occasionally strike back, Rothkopf argued that a balance needs to be found. One potential solution is giving institutions of international governance more teeth.