The Power Shift From Public to Corporate

The balance between governments and corporations has been shifting over the last few hundred years in favor of corporate power and the international community may need to strengthen global institutions to fix the balance.

by David Rothkopf
published by
CBS This Morning
 on March 7, 2012

Speaking on CBS This Morning, Carnegie's David Rothkopf explained that over the last several hundred years, corporations have gained more power and influence relative to sovereign governments. The financial crisis serves as a perfect example, he said; before, during, and after the crisis, corporations set the terms of the government's policy. While governments do occasionally strike back, Rothkopf argued that a balance needs to be found. One potential solution is giving institutions of international governance more teeth.

