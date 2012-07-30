Punk Trial

Source: Sky News

Carnegie Moscow Center’s Maria Lipman spoke about the trial of the members of the punk-rock band Pussy Riot with Sky News. She noted that the three women who performed a “punk prayer” called “Our Lady, Chase Putin Out!” in Moscow’s Christ the Savior cathedral have asserted that they can’t be tried for “hooliganism.” Their act was fully politically driven, one of these three women said.

Lipman argued that ultimately, it is very difficult to believe that the members of Pussy Riot will be found not guilty, because to recognize that they were not guilty would require admitting that the whole trial was a sham.

This interview originally appeared on Sky News and was provided by INO TV.