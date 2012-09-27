President Morsi's Effect on Egyptian Foreign Policy

Source: KPCC Southern California Public Radio

The rise to power of the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt and the presidency of Mohammed Morsi stoked fears in the United States that Egypt, long a linchpin of American foreign policy, would dramatically alter the balance of power in region. However, noted Carnegie's Marina Ottaway on KPCC Southern California Public Radio, “So far, we have no reason to expect dramatic changes. While there is a lot of anxiety in the U.S. and elsewhere, if you are looking for concrete policy changes, it’s difficult to see any at this point.” At his UN General Assembly speech, Morsi did not announce any fundamental changes in policy, Ottaway added. Rather, he confirmed that Egypt would continue to respect international treaties—crucially, including Camp David—and called for the international community to accept its responsibility to further the peace process. Egypt has also attempted to forge a solution to the Syrian crisis through its convening of Turkey, Iran, and Saudi Arabia. Ultimately, Egyptian foreign policy to this point under Morsi has been bereft of fundamental policy changes, Ottaway concluded.