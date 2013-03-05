Why Stalin Remains Popular in Parts of Former Soviet Union

Source: PRI’s The World

Speaking on PRI’s The World, Carnegie’s Thomas de Waal said Stalin is a figure not just of the past, but of the present.

“He’s very much there in the heads of the people all across what’s the former Soviet Union,” de Waal explained, adding that this presence is why the Carnegie Endowment commissioned its recently released survey on attitudes toward Stalin. He explained that support for Stalin has increased since hte end of the Soviet Union, based on the perception that he saved the Soviet Union from Nazi Germany.