Source: CTV NEWS

Speaking on CTV News, Carnegie’s Matthew Rojansky remarked that if the alleged actions of the Tsarnaev brothers were part of a Caucasian-based jihadist movement, it would be the first time that people from that region contributed to the international Islamist effort. He also explained that the Tsarnaev’s could have been recruited, briefed, and trained for their mission over the internet.

This interview was aired live on CTV News.