China’s Investment in Africa



China is Africa’s largest trading partner and Beijing’s influence is expanding across the continent. In a Q&A, Tang Xiaoyang analyzes China’s growing engagement in Africa, including its development aid, trade, and investment. China’s arrival brings many positives for African countries with the construction of new infrastructure and creation of new jobs, but some local businessmen face stiffer competition from Chinese companies.



And Beijing’s expanding presence impacts the United States. While China and the United States are competing over natural resources, they are also cooperating on development aid and manufacturing as they share similar interests.

