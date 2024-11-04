Program
Africa
Africa’s External Relations

We examine the implications for Africa of the changing external strategies of major global actors and outline concrete policy recommendations towards mutually beneficial outcomes that advance international cooperation.

In The Media
U.S. 2024 Election and Africa

What the 2024 U.S. election and a changing administration means for the African continent.

· November 4, 2024
Al Jazeera English
In The Media
Masisi’s Shock Defeat in Botswana Heralds Big Changes, Difficult Turnaround

While Botswana has turned the corner toward a mature democracy, its problems will not disappear.

· November 3, 2024
The Daily Maverick
In The Media
America Votes: What It Means for Africa

A conversation on what the U.S. presidential elections might mean for Africa.

· October 30, 2024
Foreign Policy Live
Raimondo using tools on a box
Realizing the International Potential of the CHIPS and Science Act’s Technology Hubs

Beyond their domestic potential, these hubs could feature prominently in U.S. economic relations with the African continent and the rest of the world. 

· October 28, 2024
People marching with raised fists
Kenya Is at an Inflection Point. It Needs a New Path to Progress.

After the Gen Z demonstrations upended the country’s political landscape, Ruto must do more if he wants to restore trust and root out corruption.

· August 22, 2024
Participants attend a roundtable discussion titled: "Financing the New Climate Economy" on day five of the UNFCCC COP28 Climate Conference at Expo City Dubai on December 04, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Who Speaks for Africa at COP? Power and Politics at the UN Climate Negotiations

African countries are gaining greater representation at COP, but it is unclear whether this increased visibility will lead to better climate outcomes for the continent.

  • Victoria Markiewicz
  • Praise Gandah
  • Nicholas Micinski
· July 11, 2024
Why Europe Needs Africa
Why Europe Needs Africa

Cooperation between Africa and Europe should build on both continents’ strengths to identify converging interests, compatible visions, and potential synergies.

· July 9, 2024
How Is China’s Economic Transition Affecting Its Relations With Africa?

China’s slowing growth will increasingly impact its economic relations with Africa. Policy directions within African countries and third parties such as the United States will greatly shape how these changes in the China-Africa relationship continue to unfold.

· May 30, 2024
Senegal: From Constitutional Crisis to Democratic Restoration

Senegal’s democracy has emerged stronger—and with a energetic young president-elect—from the period of uncertainty created by outgoing President Macky Sall’s political maneuvers.

· April 1, 2024
An African Agenda for World Bank Group Reform

Recommendations from a high-level roundtable on an African agenda for World Bank reform hosted by the Carnegie Africa Program and the African Climate Foundation.

  • +1
· February 2, 2024
Examining U.S. Relations With Authoritarian Countries

Relations between the United States and many undemocratic countries around the world vary widely from cozy to conflictive. Understanding the drivers and evolving dynamics of these relationships is vital to grasping the realities of U.S. foreign policy in an age of sharp geostrategic competition.

· December 13, 2023
The Niger Coup’s Outsized Global Impact

How the crisis has rippled through the country, the region, and the world.

· August 31, 2023