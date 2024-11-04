Africa’s External Relations

What the 2024 U.S. election and a changing administration means for the African continent.
We examine the implications for Africa of the changing external strategies of major global actors and outline concrete policy recommendations towards mutually beneficial outcomes that advance international cooperation.
What the 2024 U.S. election and a changing administration means for the African continent.
While Botswana has turned the corner toward a mature democracy, its problems will not disappear.
A conversation on what the U.S. presidential elections might mean for Africa.
Beyond their domestic potential, these hubs could feature prominently in U.S. economic relations with the African continent and the rest of the world.
After the Gen Z demonstrations upended the country’s political landscape, Ruto must do more if he wants to restore trust and root out corruption.
African countries are gaining greater representation at COP, but it is unclear whether this increased visibility will lead to better climate outcomes for the continent.
Cooperation between Africa and Europe should build on both continents’ strengths to identify converging interests, compatible visions, and potential synergies.
China’s slowing growth will increasingly impact its economic relations with Africa. Policy directions within African countries and third parties such as the United States will greatly shape how these changes in the China-Africa relationship continue to unfold.
Senegal’s democracy has emerged stronger—and with a energetic young president-elect—from the period of uncertainty created by outgoing President Macky Sall’s political maneuvers.
Recommendations from a high-level roundtable on an African agenda for World Bank reform hosted by the Carnegie Africa Program and the African Climate Foundation.
Relations between the United States and many undemocratic countries around the world vary widely from cozy to conflictive. Understanding the drivers and evolving dynamics of these relationships is vital to grasping the realities of U.S. foreign policy in an age of sharp geostrategic competition.
How the crisis has rippled through the country, the region, and the world.