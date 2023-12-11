The momentum for global climate action is accelerating. Despite having contributed only a fraction of total emissions, African countries stand to be disproportionately impacted by its effects. Furthermore, the race to net-zero will affect the market for natural resources, financial flows and clean energy technologies in Africa.
The Africa Program’s Climate Change work examines the intersection of global decarbonization policies and innovations with Africa’s economic development priorities. We focus on Africa’s efforts to address energy poverty, achieve economic diversification especially for fossil fuel producers, manage a new scramble for climate minerals, and finance a just transition to a low carbon future.