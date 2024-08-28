Africa’s Natural Resources in the Global Energy Transition

Africa is home to more than a dozen countries endowed with both the fossil fuels and mineral resources that are central to the global energy transition. Around the world, global powers are factoring in Africa’s hydrocarbons supplies and reserves of “critical” minerals to their own economic and geopolitical calculus. In their bids to build out their own clean energy supply chains, reconfigure their trade programs, and advance national security priorities, the United States, China, European countries, Persian Gulf countries, and others are all transforming their relationship with the Africa continent.