Investments in Africa

As Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), diaspora remittances, and other kinds of financial flows eclipse the volume of foreign aid to Africa, the nature of development financing must evolve. The Africa Program’s Investments work analyzes how public and private investment flows can better support Africa’s economic resilience. We aim to provide the knowledge base to reorient foreign aid and external financial flows to support Africa’s long-term aspirations for economic transformation.

Photograph of national leaders applauding at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in September 2024.
commentary
Are the World's Largest Donors Cutting Their Bilateral Aid to Africa?

As Western nations slash aid to developing countries from their budgets, China is reaffirming its commitment to development financing in Africa.

· October 31, 2024
commentary
Maximizing the Benefits of the Renewed Global Interest in Africa’s Strategic Minerals

Key insights from a peer-learning negotiation workshop.

· August 15, 2024
article
How Is China’s Economic Transition Affecting Its Relations With Africa?

China’s slowing growth will increasingly impact its economic relations with Africa. Policy directions within African countries and third parties such as the United States will greatly shape how these changes in the China-Africa relationship continue to unfold.

· May 30, 2024
article
Getting Real: How the United States Can Deliver on Its Commitment to African Infrastructure

Ambitious U.S. rhetoric and commitment to African infrastructure requires follow-through. By taking a few concrete steps, the United States can make real progress on this worthy goal.

· April 23, 2024
article
Tomorrow’s Global Financial Architecture: A Reform Plan for People and Planet

As calls for global financial architecture reform grow louder, activists risk overloading policymakers. They should instead propose a comprehensive viable reform plan for People and Planet.

· April 4, 2024
commentary
An African Agenda for World Bank Group Reform

Recommendations from a high-level roundtable on an African agenda for World Bank reform hosted by the Carnegie Africa Program and the African Climate Foundation.

  • +1
· February 2, 2024
paper
Who Finances Energy Projects in Africa?

Africa received an average of $35 billion per year for fossil fuel and clean energy projects over the past decade. That amount was enough to address the continent’s energy finance gap, but unequal distribution has left many countries behind.

  • Oyintarelado Moses
· November 27, 2023
commentary
Was a Global Financial Summit the Start of a New Bretton Woods?

It could mark a shift toward a more inclusive financial system for the climate- and debt-stressed Global South.

· June 28, 2023
commentary
Africa’s Infrastructure-Led Growth Experiment Is Faltering. It Is Time to Focus on Agriculture

African policymakers should embrace a more pragmatic economic agenda that recognizes and capitalizes on Africa’s comparative edge: a greater abundance of land rather than low-cost labor.

  • David Ndii
· April 21, 2023
in the media
The World Bank Must Do More With Less

Although the bank is no longer the top development financier in most parts of the world, it remains critical to global development.

· March 29, 2023
in the media
Rerouting Goodwill: The Risks of Diverting Aid from Africa to Europe

While European governments are focused on Ukraine, they risk diverting aid to Europe at a time when Africa needs it most.

· March 14, 2023
paper
Africa’s Infrastructure-Led Growth Experiment Is Faltering. It Is Time to Focus on Agriculture.

Instead of fixating on infrastructure, African countries should look to the experience of Latin American countries with similar resource endowments: a greater relative abundance of land than low-cost labor.

  • David Ndii
· December 20, 2022