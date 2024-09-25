Program
Africa
HomeClimate ChangeExternal RelationsInvestmentsTechnologyTrade
Subscribe to our newsletter
Technology

Digital transformation is accelerating in Africa and is introducing many gains. Internet connectivity is powering innovations, driving inclusion, providing jobs and generating solutions to legacy challenges. These gains, however, are limited to the connected, locking out over half of Africa’s population. The technology initiative at the Carnegie Africa Program seeks to provide policy makers and stakeholders with practical policy insights to bridge Africa’s digital divide and increase connectivity gains across the continent. We will provide evidence-based analysis, convene policy dialogues and forge partnerships to advance Africa’s digital transformation.  

Blue-light-glowing globe centered on African continent
article
U.S. Development Agencies Should Embrace AI to Transform the U.S.-Africa Relationship

To modernize the U.S.-Africa relationship, U.S. diplomatic and development efforts should prioritize AI-powered technologies and the broader digital transformation.

· September 25, 2024
In The Media
in the media
Africa Has Its Own Approach to AI

Policymakers and legislators around the world are debating how to regulate artificial intelligence. Although the U.S., the European Union and China dominate coverage of this effort, a less-publicized but vital discourse about AI is taking place throughout Africa.

· April 16, 2024
World Politics Review
commentary
Tracking Progress of the U.S. Digital Transformation With Africa Initiative

What the United States and Africa have accomplished in their first year of digital collaboration.

· March 11, 2024
article
Why Nigeria’s Controversial Naira Redesign Policy Hasn’t Met Its Objectives

The redesign policy for Nigeria’s currency, the naira, resulted in a cash shortage and economic difficulties for Nigerians who rely on cash. However, implementation is still possible if policymakers consider several recommendations.

· January 18, 2024
event
Rewiring the U.S.-Africa Tech Landscape: An Annual Review of the Digital Transformation with Africa Initiative
December 12, 2023

With financial commitments of over $350 million in investment and $450 million more in financing facilitation, the U.S. Digital Transformation with Africa aims to close the digital gap in Africa through investment across three core areas: the digital economy and infrastructure, human capital development, and the digital enabling environment.

  • +7
  • Jane Munga
  • Zainab Usman
  • Ashley Bubna
  • Christopher Burns
  • Dana L. Banks
  • Fred Stewart
  • Judd Devermont
  • Michael Jordan
  • Sydney Kamlager-Dove
  • Lisa Coppé
article
How the United States Can Effectively Implement Its New Digital Transformation With Africa Initiative

The United States’ new digital initiative with Africa is timely and promising, but its vast potential will go unrealized if its mission isn’t translated into targeted action. These three proposals could help.

· May 17, 2023
event
How Can the U.S. Support an Inclusive Digital Transformation in Africa?
December 13, 2022

Join the Carnegie Africa Program on the margins of the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit as we host African policymakers and representatives from the U.S. government to discuss how the United States can partner with African countries to promote innovation and build an inclusive digital economy.

  • +4
commentary
How Will U.S.-China Tech Decoupling Affect Africa’s Mobile Phone Market?

Africa’s mobile phone market is one area where U.S.-China technology decoupling will be evident, an industry at the heart of Africa’s digital transformation.

· October 3, 2022
article
In Kenya’s 2022 Elections, Technology and Data Protection Must Go Hand-in-Hand

Though the adoption of information and communication technologies in Kenya’s electoral process has served to remedy legacy concerns, it has also raised new issues, such as privacy matters.

  • Rose Mosero
· August 8, 2022
In The Media
in the media
Why Policymakers and the Private Sector Should Mind Africa’s (Usage) Gap

Persistent divides in digital connectivity threaten the socio-economic development of many countries and regions. Africa is among the most adversely impacted.

· June 29, 2022
article
To Close Africa’s Digital Divide, Policy Must Address the Usage Gap

Digital connectivity is enriching the human experience—but the reality is that this is limited to those who are connected.

· April 26, 2022