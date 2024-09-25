Digital transformation is accelerating in Africa and is introducing many gains. Internet connectivity is powering innovations, driving inclusion, providing jobs and generating solutions to legacy challenges. These gains, however, are limited to the connected, locking out over half of Africa’s population. The technology initiative at the Carnegie Africa Program seeks to provide policy makers and stakeholders with practical policy insights to bridge Africa’s digital divide and increase connectivity gains across the continent. We will provide evidence-based analysis, convene policy dialogues and forge partnerships to advance Africa’s digital transformation.