Understanding Africa’s Digital Economy Policy Landscape

The African continent is undergoing a digital revolution, affecting the way citizens, governments, and companies conduct business, secure data, and harness the benefits of new technologies. As policymakers work to define the rules for digital transactions and services, there is a need for a comprehensive resource to track and understand the emerging digital policy landscape.

The Africa Technology Policy Tracker (AfTech) is the first-ever continent-wide aggregate of Africa’s digital economy laws, policies, and strategies. This platform encompasses a database that enables users to explore, compare, and analyze policy actions shaping Africa’s digital future. AfTech is organized across four key pillars – digital infrastructure, platforms, skills, and innovation – and currently aggregates data from 35 African countries and the African Union. Our work here will highlight the expansion of AfTech and the build-out of country-specific analyses on Africa’s digital policy landscape.