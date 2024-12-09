Japan–Silicon Valley Innovation Initiative @ Carnegie

JSV builds bridges between Silicon Valley and Japan, helping Japanese firms harness the Silicon Valley ecosystem while elevating the mind presence of Japanese firms in Silicon Valley for mutual benefit. Monthly "deep dive" study sessions (in Japanese) are led primarily by Kenji Kushida on topics related to innovation, Silicon Valley, political economy, and knowledge and experiences accumulated by Japanese firms. Closed door, Chatham house rule study sessions are in Japanese, and either in Zoom or hybrid formats to allow participation from both Silicon Valley and Japan, and last 1.5 hours with extensive content. Occasional informal in-person gatherings in Silicon Valley, and approximately once a year in Japan provide venues for exchanging ideas, experiences, and accumulated pre-competitive know-how across companies. JSV relies on corporate support, primarily from Japanese companies interested in harnessing or learning from the Silicon Valley ecosystem.