Japan–Silicon Valley Innovation Initiative @ Carnegie

JSV builds bridges between Silicon Valley and Japan, helping Japanese firms harness the Silicon Valley ecosystem while elevating the mind presence of Japanese firms in Silicon Valley for mutual benefit. Monthly "deep dive" study sessions (in Japanese) are led primarily by Kenji Kushida on topics related to innovation, Silicon Valley, political economy, and knowledge and experiences accumulated by Japanese firms. Closed door, Chatham house rule study sessions are in Japanese, and either in Zoom or hybrid formats to allow participation from both Silicon Valley and Japan, and last 1.5 hours with extensive content. Occasional informal in-person gatherings in Silicon Valley, and approximately once a year in Japan provide venues for exchanging ideas, experiences, and accumulated pre-competitive know-how across companies. JSV relies on corporate support, primarily from Japanese companies interested in harnessing or learning from the Silicon Valley ecosystem.

Key Themes and Focus Areas for J-SV

  • Value Creation: Developing innovative methods for creating value in an era of disruption.
  • The Frontlines of Silicon Valley Innovation: Understanding the key players and trends driving technological and business innovation in Silicon Valley.
  • Avoiding Worst Practices: Learning from past mistakes and missteps that other companies have made when trying to leverage Silicon Valley's innovation ecosystem.
  • Diverse Frames (Mental Models): Gaining exposure to different ways of thinking and strategic frameworks that are crucial for navigating global business environments.
  • Global Updates: Staying up to date with world events and how they impact business and innovation.
  • US Politics: As US political dynamics head into an era of uncertainty and turmoil, deep dive understanding of US political dynamics, debates between the federal government and California, and implications for Silicon Valley

Current and Previous "Deep Dive" Study Sessions

  1. Strategic Reframing to Understand and Leverage the Current State of Silicon Valley (7 parts, ongoing)
    • A focus on how to approach and strategically rethink the ever-changing landscape of Silicon Valley.
  2. Generative AI and Silicon Valley: The World of Sam Altman and Elon Musk Created by the Silicon Valley Ecosystem (3 parts)
    • An exploration of how Silicon Valley's unique ecosystem fostered the development of key figures in the AI space like Sam Altman and Elon Musk.
  3. Global Disruptors: Delving into the Character of Elon Musk and His Management Strategies
    • A deep dive into the personality and influence of Elon Musk as a major disruptor on the global stage, with special attention to lessons for Japanese firms in innovation management.
  4. Expert Insights on Leveraging Silicon Valley: Lessons for Japanese Companies
    • Key lessons for Japanese companies on how to effectively utilize Silicon Valley’s resources and innovation opportunities. Guest speakers from Japanese companies in Silicon Valley.
  5. The Frontlines of AI Application: Robotaxis and the Regulatory Dynamics of the U.S. and California
    • A political economy analysis of the advancements in AI-driven robotaxi technologies and the regulatory environment shaping their deployment, particularly in the U.S. and California.
  6. Human Resource Experts on Utilizing Silicon Valley: Learning from Successes and Failures
    • Insights from human resource experts on how to best leverage Silicon Valley's talent, along with lessons from both successes and failures.
  7. Future Vision Workshop
    • A workshop designed to help participants create tangible, concrete, near-term future visions that can be utilized for internal discussions and appealing to potential partners. Lessons from Tesla and other concrete examples. .
  8. Common Pitfalls for Japanese Companies in Open Innovation
    • A collection of common "worst practices" that Japanese companies fall into when attempting open innovation, along with advice on how to avoid them.
  9. Framing, Mental Models, and the Intersection of Psychology and Technology
    • An exploration of mental models and how they intersect with management and technological thinking.
  10. Cross-Cultural Understanding and Leveraging Multiculturalism
    • Discussions on the importance of cross-cultural understanding and the advantages of leveraging multicultural perspectives in a globalized business world.
    • A focus on the unique technological opportunities presented by the challenges of aging populations, particularly in societies like Japan.
  11. Opportunities Arising from a Super-Aging Society
  12. Silicon Valley Style Product Development
    • Insights into the approach to product development that has made Silicon Valley a global leader in innovation.
  13. Recent Trends in Silicon Valley and Generation Z
    • An exploration of the latest trends in Silicon Valley, with a particular focus on the preferences and behaviors of Generation Z.

For inquiries about JSV, please email Kenji Kushida (kenji.kushida@ceip.org)

